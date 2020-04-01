SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has canceled its annual Day of Action event, which had been scheduled for April 24.
Each spring, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way hosts the Day of Action, an event in which more than 300 volunteers from local businesses help non-profit organization in need.
The United Way is encouraging non-profits and community agencies to follow CDC guidelines and limit travel and face-to-face contact, as well to cancel any large events planned in the next few weeks.
If you are not in the demographic group at risk for complications from COVID-19 and are interested in being placed on list as a potential volunteer for future needs, email admin@gsvuw.org or call 570-988-0993 ext. 1 to leave your name, email address and mobile number.
