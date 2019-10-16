LEWISBURG — It’s on to the second season for the Lewisburg girls soccer team.
Lewisburg wrapped up its regular season with a 3-2 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II win over Midd-West on Tuesday.
Now, the Green Dragons have their sights set on next week’s start of the District 4 Class 2A playoffs — the second season — and a favorable seeding that should go along with it.
Entering Tuesday’s action, Lewisburg (14-4-1, 8-3-1 HAC-II) is currently the No. 3 team in the District 4 Class 2A standings — behind No. 1 Central Columbia (14-2-1) and No. 2 Benton (13-2).
“It definitely was a great way to end the season, and it’s a good way to enter the next season — big pluses,” said Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski. “The girls are confident, and they want it. That’s what you want (as a coach).”
Another plus for the Green Dragons was the fact they got goals from three different girls on Tuesday — Amelia Kiepke, Ella Reish and Taryn Beers — the usual suspects when it comes to Lewisburg’s offensive producers this year.
Kiepke gave Lewisburg a 1-0 lead with 7:59 remaining in the first half, as her left-footed shot got past Midd-West goalkeeper Rylee Weaver and into the right side of the net.
Reish later gave the Green Dragons a 2-0 lead 13:43 into the second half when the Mustangs couldn’t clear the ball away following a shot attempt by Chloe Michaels, and Reish was there to clean up the mess. Michaels, however, was credited with the assist.
“Ella was there to clean up. The ball bounced around a little bit and Ella was there (to put it away),” said Gerlinski. “Any time you can go up 2-0, it gives you a little cushion.”
“I mean, Chloe hit it and the goalie tipped it over (to me) and I just tapped it in. Chloe hit a really nice ball,” said Reish. “As soon as Chloe hit it I just like run to where I think it was going to go.”
Lewisburg needed that extra cushion after Midd-West got a goal from Arianna Rich about five minutes later to cut its deficit to one.
But with 4:01 remaining in the game, Beers drove home a deflection off a shot by Reish to give the Green Dragons all the goals they needed for the win.
“Taryn is just a hard worker. She works her tail off. She just goes at it and tries to do whatever she can do to put the ball in the back of the net,” said Gerlinski. “She worked in there, she stuck her foot in there and got the ball in through the keeper’s legs. Hey, that’s Taryn.”
Midd-West did get a late goal from Erin Tompkins with just 49.1 seconds remaining, but Lewisburg still prevailed to increase its unbeaten streak to 12 games and make the Green Dragons a team that no one wants to face in the playoffs.
“Oh yeah (I feel confident going into districts). I think, if you go and ask anybody they probably don’t want to see us — I would think. I wouldn’t,” said Gerlinski. “I think the girls are very confident. They came off the whistle pretty darn good. They all looked on (their game) and ready. I was very happy with how the game went, and I’m very happy with where they’re at. I think their heads are in it, and I think they are ready to go (for districts).”
Lewisburg 3, Midd-West 2
at Lewisburg
First half
Lew-Amelia Kiepke, unassisted, 7:59.
Second half
Lew-Ella Reish, assist Chloe Michaels, 26:17. MW-Arianna Rich, unassisted, 21:26. Lew-Taryn Beers, assist Reish, 4:01. MW-Erin Tompkins, assist Rich, :49.1
Shots: Midd-West, 13-7; Corners: Lewisburg, 4-3; Saves: Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 6; Midd-West, Rylee Weaver, 9.
