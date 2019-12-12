LEWISBURG — At its recent Donor and Volunteer Recognition Reception, The Green Dragon Foundation (GDF) honored Cynthia A. Martin and bestowed her with its “Volunteer of the Year” award.
“Cindi has been volunteering with GDF since 2013. Through the years, Cindi has helped Lewisburg students through GDF by chairing annual recognition receptions, overseeing several bulk mail assembly projects, taking photographs, writing stories about the many ways donors’ gifts to GDF are enhancing Lewisburg students’ educational experience and updating GDF’s donor database,” said Ann Glock, executive director. “Over the years, Cindi has also helped Lewisburg students through other support organizations. She served with the Lewisburg Elementary PSA, the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School PSA, and currently volunteers with the Green Dragon Sports Booster Club as a team representative and past president.”
“When my children were young, I volunteered at their preschool and elementary schools,” said Martin. “As they got older there were fewer volunteering opportunities but I was still very interested in their education and wanted to help where I could. I enjoy volunteering at GDF because I feel connected to the school district and can continue to help.”
In addition to volunteering her time, Cindi and her husband Tom are supporters of Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) programs.
“We support GDF because it enhances many of the programs in our district that wouldn’t happen if it weren’t for the foundation,” she said. “Having been a teacher before staying home with my children, I know the importance of having an organization like GDF that provides the ‘extras’.”
Along with a plaque of appreciation, GDF will make a $1,000 gift for an LASD program/project in Cindi’s honor. She asked that it be designated for the Multipurpose Building/Concession Stand project that GDF is currently studying.
“We thank Cindi for her service and all of her efforts on behalf of Lewisburg students,” said Glock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.