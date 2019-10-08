WATSONTOWN — The efforts members of Delaware Run Wesleyan Church put forth during a recent renovation of the church sanctuary are a reflection of the spirit which has kept the church growing strong for 100 years.
A 100th anniversary celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church.
Dr. Karl Eastlack, district superintendent of the Northeast District of the Wesleyan Church, will be the keynote speaker. A fellowship luncheon will follow.
The evening prior to the service, an ice cream social will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the church.
“That’s for folks who have had connections to our church,” Senior Pastor Mike Reece said, of the social.
The Sunday service will focus on reflections of the past and maintaining a vision for the future.
Reece, who began serving as the senior pastor on July 4, 1994, said the church has a rich history which was largely created by its dedicated members.
The first version of the church was constructed near its present location, at 5570 Musser Lane, Watsontown.
According to information provided by the church, the land was purchased from Mrs. William Reynolds for $1.
A dedication for the first church building, called Apostolic Holiness, was held April 27, 1919.
Information provided by the church said members “worked with much harmony and prayer” to complete the construction, in temperatures which reached -8 degrees.
“The church was complete with a cost of $5 for labor,” the information said. “The cost included the building of the chimney and the engraving of the cornerstone.”
Reece said the giving spirit of the congregation which prevailed in 1919 has remained for the past 100 years.
As the church continued to grow, a new building was constructed and dedicated in September 1951. A portion of that building is still used today, though it has seen additions and renovations.
The name of the church has also evolved over the years. In 1968, it was changed to the Pilgrim Holiness Church of Delaware Run to Delaware Run Wesleyan Church.
Information provided by the church said the groundbreaking for a building renovation and expansion was held July 20, 1975.
The new church building, which incorporated a portion of what was built in 1951, was dedicated on Oct. 31, 1976.
In 2002, Reece said a $354,000 family life center was built.
He pointed to the construction of the center as one of his most significant memories of his years in ministry at the church.
“It had been discussed and planned... for 28 years,” Reece said, of the center. “We were at the point where we said ‘if we don’t get this done, we won’t get it done for a generation.”
The facility includes a library, conference rooms and a large kitchen area.
Reece said the facility has “opened up a plethora” of new ministry opportunities for the church.
“AYSO used it for indoor soccer,” he said, of the facility. “We had basketball events in there... we have youth events in there, our vacation Bible school.”
For the past six weeks, the church has held its Sunday services in the family life center as some much-needed renovations have been taking place in the sanctuary.
“The inside of the sanctuary had not been remodeled since it was built in 1976,” Reece said. “We redid the entire interior of the sanctuary.”
The work included painting, replacing the pew cushions and installing new carpet.
The first service inside of the remodeled sanctuary was held this past Sunday and featured a performance by True Heart.
A significant portion of the work inside the church was done by members.
“We did a lot of the manual labor ourselves,” Reece said. “The carpeting was done by Reed’s Flooring... The pews were reupholstered by B & W Upholstery.”
Work completed by congregation members included removing all of the pews from the floor so the carpet could be installed.
“It was a major undertaking,” Reece said. “The congregation came together. That’s been the history of the church.”
Throughout the past 100 years, he said the church has been focused on serving the community. He said the theme of the church has been “not just a church, but a family.”
“We have members of the church whose grandmother was the one who sold the land,” Reece said. “That’s the history of the church. Its connection to the community has kept it as strong as it is.”
Reece also noted that he and his wife, Bert, have watched their daughters grow up in the church. Both were in school when Reece answered the call to serve as senior pastor.
The two, Lynette Wallace and Danelle Cressinger, are now involved in ministry at the church, along with their families.
Among his many fond memories of the Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, Reece said he was particularly proud when his daughter’s band — the Danelle Cressinger Band — first performed there. He noted that the band is known regionally for its Christian music.
Looking to the future, Reece said congregation members will be focused on spiritually “reproducing our life in Christ in the life of other people.”
For more information the church, visit www.delawarerunwesleyan.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.