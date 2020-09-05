“Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Romans 12:21)
I used to think that the evil that this says we should overcome with good was evil in others or the wider world. This may still be possible to some extent. But now I focus on the evil I have the most control over and thus the greatest possibility of overcoming, which is the evil in me. I do not want the evil in others or the world to make me evil. So despite what evil I see, I will steadfastly try to remain good. I will concentrate on staying good despite any temptations.
But we are all imperfect, and to ferret out our faults we must look within ourselves honestly. The psychiatrist Carl Jung in his book “Modern Man in Search of His Soul” warns, “What if I discover that the least amongst them all, the poorest of all the beggars, he most impudent of all offenders, the very enemy himself — that these are within me, and that I myself stand in need of the alms of my own kindness — that I myself am the enemy who must be loved? … We therefore do not hesitate, but lightheartedly choose the complicated course of remaining in ignorance about ourselves while busying ourselves with other people and their troubles and sins.” Thus we have what Jung calls a “shadow-side” to our life which we remain ignorant of. Jesus refers to this blindness as he asks us not to judge others in Luke 6:37 saying, “Judge not and you will not be judged; condemn not and you will not be condemned; forgive and you will be forgiven.” Then asking in Luke 6:41, “Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye?”
The Franciscan priest Richard Rohr does not talk about our shadow being evil as much as ignorant, because our blindness to it may allow us to harm ourselves or others without intending to or even being aware of the harm we have done. So Jesus recommends in Luke 6:42 that we first take the log out of our own eye. And Richard Rohr recommends that we do what he calls shadow boxing to find and fix our shadow to try to prevent it from blindly doing harm to ourselves and others.
Interestingly, your enemies may be your greatest help with your shadow boxing, because your friends and loved ones may be reluctant to point out your faults. And if we are wise, we will welcome criticism wherever it comes from, because we need all the help we can get in ferreting out our shadow and correcting its faults. We need this help because I am not sure that I have ever met any people who did not agree with themselves, and thus felt they were right. So we also need to study and heed the Bible, which contains God’s loving and wise advice. Perhaps because of the blindness and ignorance of our shadow, Carl Jung says, “Man is never helped in his suffering by what he thinks for himself, but only by revelations of a wisdom greater than his own. It is this which lifts him out of his distress.”
Because we will never be perfect on this earth, our shadow boxing must go on as long as we live here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.