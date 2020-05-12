Pa. COVID-19 cases increase by 837; little change locally

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday reported 837 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 57,991.
The state is reporting an increase of 75 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,806 deaths.
One additional case of the virus is reported in Northumberland County, bringing the total to 126. Union County remains level with 41 cases.
In surrounding counties, the numbers are as follows: Columbia County, 330, up two from Monday; Lycoming County, 132, level with Monday's number; Montour County, 49, level with Monday's number; and Snyder County, 33, level with Monday's number.
There are 237,989 patients in Pennsylvania who have tested negative to date. In the Central Susquehanna Valley, the following numbers of negative test results are being reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health: Columbia County, 886; Lycoming County, 1,442; Montour County, 2,986; Northumberland County, 882; Union County, 675; and Snyder County, 273.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows: Nearly 1% are age 0-4; Nearly 1% are age 5-12; 1% are age 13-18; nearly 6% are age 19-24; nearly 37% are age 25-49; 26% are age 50-64; and 28% are age 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 12,130 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,724 cases among employees, for a total of 13,854 at 540 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 2,611 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,923 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in workers of such facilities.
Northumberland and Union counties are each listed as having one case of COVID-19 in nursing or personal care facilities. Northumberland County’s case is listed as being in a resident, and Union’s is listed as being in an employee.
In Lycoming County, two facilities are listed by the Department of Health as having 66 residents or employees of nursing or personal care facilities test positive for COVID-19. Of those cases, 66 are listed among residents and 10 of employees. Five deaths are reported.
