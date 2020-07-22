HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,121 new cases of COVID-19 while local confirmed cases in a six-county area were largely flat.
Data from Philadelphia was not reported in the daily update, department officials noted.
Three new confirmed cases were reported in Lycoming County, while two new confirmed cases were reported in Columbia County. One case was added to Northumberland County's tally and one was taken off Montour County's tally.
No new local deaths were reported. There are 7,063 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths reported, state officials noted.
Confirmed case counts by county:
• Northumberland County, 333 cases (11 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 255 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 413 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 101 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 77 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 70 cases (2 deaths)
