MIFFLINBURG — Two bike rides, both to raise funds for Rotary’s Global Polio Eradication Campaign, will be held Saturday, June 20, starting from the Mifflinburg Community Park. Registration will take place from 8 to 9 a.m.
Sponsored by Rotary District 7360, the event will feature a family ride and Jacks Mountain 50 ride. Social distancing will be observed in both rides.
The family ride will be concentrated on the Mifflinburg-Lewisburg Rail Trail. This is a nine mile off-road bike trail and is suitable for children and adults who prefer a leisurely pace on a flat track. Riders can ride as far as they desire.
The Jacks Mountain ride is for moderate to advanced road bike riders who enjoy changes in elevation. This is not a race and is only 47 miles. The ride will be done at a moderate pace.
The suggested minimum donation per rider is $25 for adults and $5 for children under 12. The top three fundraisers will receive prizes. All donations are tax deductible and should be payable to “The Rotary Foundation” with "Polio Plus" on the memo line. Any gift of $1,000 or more will receive special recognition from the Rotary Foundation.
Those who don’t want to ride can be a virtual rider by making a donation.
The first 100 registrants will receive a coupon for 10% discount at the Rusty Rail, located nearby.
Each rider must have a separate registration form.
The registration form is available at
https://www.facebook.com/RotaryPedalsOutPolio/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARDe3j46GEksGMpmGYb4VGJYyJAn0M6P-BQwGCCYCCTms2noqqWd1tricUfyybO1v_MsJyLV8y0m41vq.
Forms and payment should be mailed to Rotary Club of Milton, PO Box 36, Milton, PA 17847.
