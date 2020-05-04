HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed that there are 825 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 50,092.
Today, the department reported 14 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,458 in Pennsylvania.
Locally, cases increased just slightly in a handful of counties. Northumberland County went from 99 to 100 cases and Lycoming from 85 to 86, however another death was reported in Lycoming, bringing total deaths there to three related to COVID. Montour (50), Union (38) and Snyder (33) counties showed no increase in cases.
There are 195,498 patients who have tested negative to date. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 9,345 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,224 cases among employees, for a total of 10,569 at 494 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of total deaths, 1,646 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
In Lycoming County, two facilities are reported to have cases with 26 among residents and six among staff. Two deaths have been reported in Lycoming County facilities. No change was reported to facilities in Northumberland (one facility, six positives among residents, 2 among staff) and Union (one facility, one staff) counties.
Approximately 3,084 of total cases are in health care workers.
