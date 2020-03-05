LEWISBURG — What cyclist wouldn’t enjoy a visit to a place where best practices and policies for cycling are in place?
Samantha Pearson, Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg coordinator and Lewisburg Neighborhoods executive director, posed the question this week to a group at the Public Library for Union County.
She suggested organizing a group which could visit Minneapolis, Minn. or Washington D.C. and get a good look at cycle-friendly cities in action. Pearson did a “best practices” trip in August of last year and called it fun and informative.
“I’ve done the (trip) to Minneapolis,” she said. “If people were interested we could make arrangements, if you had 10 or 12 people who wanted to do it.”
The American (Bike/Ped) Dream would include riding, perhaps on rented bicycles or on bicycles people could bring along.
“I do say you have to be fit,” Pearson said. “The (rented) bikes for 45 miles was challenging. They were heavy, but only one person switched.”
There would also be information-gathering with designers, elected officials, decision makers and cycling advocates.
Pearson noted that riding locally is held in high regard by many riders, but there have been missed opportunities.
“We’ve been derailed by all sorts of things,” she observed. “The ‘arms race’ on the roads with cars getting bigger and bigger and more vehicle/miles traveled until recently.”
Pearson noted the “Walk the Walk, Drive the Drive” campaign of Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg group offered possible answers to the complex problem.
“We don’t have to build a ton of different things,” Pearson said. “But we do need to drive and expect bikes.”
The intersection of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trial and Fairground Road, East Buffalo Township was a perfect spot where mindfulness by motorists ought to increase.
Pearson produced a video of the group cycling in varying parts of Minneapolis including streets with cycle lanes, streets with automotive traffic, through an institutional campus and streets parallel to transit tracks.
Visit www.lewsiburgneighborhoods.org for more information.
