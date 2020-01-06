LEWISBURG — An expert in the neuroscience of addiction said Sunday that marijuana use by younger people could impair the ability to think.
Dr. Judith Grisel, author and Bucknell University professor, said the human brain has more receptors for the active ingredient in marijuana than it has for other substances. Users, therefore, report more changes in perception when exposed to food, lights, music and tactile sensations.
The opposite effect, indifference to other people, work and other activities, was thus likely when the marijuana is not present. Grisel explained similar cycles were apparent for other substances. Young people were especially vulnerable to the downside of marijuana use.
Author of “Never Enough: The Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction,” Grisel’s presentation was part of a Sunday program of Joseph Priestley Unitarian Universalist Associates at the Donald Heiter Community Center.
While answers to the widespread addiction problem were elusive, Grisel said there was much in public policy which could be improved for the benefit of young people.
“One thing that is screaming for change is what we do with adolescents,” Grisel said. “Adolescence is a time of huge risk and huge opportunities. What we need are more opportunities for kids to try new things.”
Community service could be an alternative to being disengaged from many activities and satisfactions of life.
“Right now what we do is we tell them, ‘Be quiet, sit down, get As. Then you have this dead-end job to look forward to,” she said after a 90-minute presentation. “(This) is sort of saying you have ‘shiny’ drugs on one hand and ‘blah’ on the other. We need to have something beside ‘blah’ for kids.”
Grisel added a dose of reality about the amount of suffering in the world could be helpful for young people. However, admitting it as a personal fact was usually ignored by educators and others.
“You’re supposed to pretend you’re not suffering. Look at Facebook, ‘I’m doing great!’” she observed. “I think we should have more people talking about how it is painful to live, especially now. It is scary. The solution is not to go escape. A solution is to have models, older people and others who are showing us to navigate this.”
Future plans for Grisel included a trip later this month to Davos, Switzerland and an interview on her findings for the World Economic Forum.
