HARRISONBURG, Va. — Erynn Stauder, of Lewisburg, has been named to the president's list at James Madison University for the spring semester.
Students who earn president's list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.900 or above.
Stauder is a marketing major.
