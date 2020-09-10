MIFFLINBURG — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) offered some thoughts Wednesday afternoon after it was learned that President Trump was again nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.
Keller, steadfast in support of the president, said the nomination reflected Trump's commitment to keeping the military out of wars.
"The fact that the president has been able to bring some of our troops home and negotiate peace in the Middle East, I think is outstanding," Keller said. "Based on that I think he is well-deserved to be nominated and I am hopeful he will be successful in being the ultimate winner of the (Nobel) Peace Prize."
News of the nomination followed a recent announced drawdown of troops from Afghanistan and a peace pact between the State of Israel and United Arab Emirates aided by the president. Withdrawal of 12,000 troops from Germany, though criticized in some quarters, was announced earlier this year.
Trump was nominated in by a conservative member of the Norwegian parliament. Christian Tybring-Gjedde also nominated Trump in 2018, when the prize was awarded to a physician and a war crime victim dedicated to ending sexual violence as a weapon of war.
