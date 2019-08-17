Editor’s note: Today’s feature is the first of two. Next week features Robert Weikel’s brother, and World War II veteran, Jake Weikel.
WATSONTOWN — Often labeled “The Forgotten War,” the Korean War was brutal. Nearly 39,000 American lives were lost over the course of the three-year war.
Conditions were horrific and some of the bloodiest battles devolved into hand-to-hand combat. Americans troops were subjected to brutal cold, a determined enemy in North Korea, and the onslaught of Chinese Troops streaming south over the Yalu River.
From Sept. 13 to Oct. 15, 1951, American troops battled the North Koreans and Chinese in what came to be known as the Battle of Heartbreak Ridge. The late Robert Weikel, of Watsontown, was there with the 24th Infantry Division, portions of which were called on to assist the 2nd Division near the 38th Parallel.
Weikel was drafted into service in 1950. He was 22, a 1947 graduate of Watsontown High School, and had established a job at Philco, having previously worked at the Watsontown Foundry, according to his son, Garth.
Just weeks earlier, on Sept. 5, the North Koreans abandoned a ridge known as “Bloody Ridge” following fierce combat over a couple of months. American troops from the 9th Infantry Regiment (2nd Infantry Division), 1st Cavalry Division and 23rd, 24th and 25 Infantry Division secured the hill.
It came a cost: Casualties on the allied side totaled 2,700 and as many as 15,000 North Korean and Chinese troops. Many of those, on both sides, were KIA (killed in action).
The North Koreans retreated, but not far. They set up in new positions just 1,500 yards away along a seven-mile ridgeline that came to be known as “Heartbreak Ridge,” located just north of the 38th Parallel.
An initial attack began on Sept. 13 involving the 2nd Division and an attached French battalion. American brass underestimated the strength of the Koreans’ positions and assaults — met with fierce resistance and an unforgiving terrain — were largely quelled.
Two weeks into the battle, as small groups — often a platoon or company — ascended the mountain as the casualties continued to mount. American artillery pounded the ridgelines as airstrikes and tank attacks attempted to dislodge the North Koreans.
On Sept. 27, the mission was halted as Maj Gen. Robert Young, the new commander of the 2nd Division, decided a new strategy was needed. A full division assault, led by the 72nd Tank Battalion, would be employed.
Engineers were used to clear mines and make roadways passable for the American’s Sherman tanks.
On Oct. 11, the Americans began their assault and the tank-led advance took the North by surprise. A Chinese division assisted the North Koreans on the ridgeline, but before they could establish themselves, American troops inflicted heavy casualties.
The following day, an airborne and artillery bombardment pounded enemy positions for two hours. On Oct. 13, a South Korean Division assaulted positions held by the Chinese and took the hill after nearly a dozen assaults.
American ground troops and tanks continued to attack Chinese and North Korean positions until Oct. 13, when the ridge was secured.
Over 3,700 American and French casualties were reported and an estimated 25,000 North Korean and Chinese casualties tallied.
To this day, North Korean propaganda continues to declare the battle a victory for the North. American brass questioned the human cost of such battles, especially given the small amount of terrain captured. The battles in the area also showed that military might alone was not enough to win in tough terrain.
Weikel was wounded on Oct. 19 during Operation Nomad, following fighting at Heartbreak Ridge. Operation Nomad was an attempt by the 24th Infantry Division and two South Korean divisions to push into Kumsong, 30 miles north of Parallel 38.
Troops reached their objective, but not before Weikel earned his Purple Heart.
“He jumped into a foxhole and tripped a grenade,” said Garth. “He woke up in a MASH unit.”
His son remembered shrapnel coming out of his father’s body even later in life. Much of it came from his hip.
“He just never talked about it,” Garth said of his father’s war experience. “He’d talk about the lighter moments, but that’s it.”
Weikel died at age 87 in September 2013.
Casualties from Heartbreak Ridge totaled 633 KIA and 1,230 wounded.
Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and author of three Vietnam-based books, “Remembering Firebase Ripcord,” “A War We Can’t Forget” and the novel, “We Answered the Call.” He can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.
