MILTON — With a capital campaign underway in the Milton Area School District, the school board will be determining the types of companies which may or may not be allowed to provide sponsorships to the district.
In light of the capital campaign, Athletic Director Rod Harris said during Tuesday’s board committee session that the board must act quickly to determine “the dos and don’ts” of sponsorships and naming rights.
For example, Harris said the board must determine if it will accept sponsorships from companies which sell products such as alcohol, tobacco and firearms.
He said the board must decide what is acceptable so those working on the capital campaign can begin approaching potential donors.
“We need to very quickly come up with a list of ‘absolute nots’ and ‘this is OK,’” Harris said. “This is a topic that needs a lot of discussion very quickly.”
Board members verbally indicated they will be drawing up lists of the types of sponsorships which may or may not be acceptable for future consideration. It was indicted the district’s solicitor will also be consulted on the matter.
During a January meeting, Match Nonprofit Consulting President Debbie Sontupe said the campaign has a goal of raising between $1 and $1.5 million to support the district.
She said the quiet phase of the campaign is underway and expected to last until July. A formal announcement of the campaign will be made when 50 to 60% of its goal has been reached.
The campaign is designed to support athletics, arts, health and wellness, and career and technical education in the district.
Harris also on Tuesday provided the board with an update on a $12 million project which was approved in November to renovate the high school track and football field, and to add a physical wellness facility onto the rear of the school.
On Feb. 4, Harris said he made an initial presentation on the project to the Milton Borough Zoning Hearing Board.
According to Harris, the zoning board must grant approval for the district to move forward with the process.
He said the zoning board brought up some concerns with the project, mostly centered around how water flow and runoff from the facility will be contained.
The zoning board also expressed concerns with how traffic will flow at the facility, particularly if larger events are held there.
According to Harris, the new stadium is tentatively proposed to have between 2,300 and 3,000 seats. The current stadium has just under 2,300 seats.
Harris said members of the zoning board expressed concern about the flow of traffic out of the facility at the beginning and end of each school day. There were concerns that parents picking up students after school block driveways along King Street and Sycamore Lane.
Catherine Girton, the district’s director of Special Education, said she observed the traffic pattern on several different occasions recently after learning of the concerns expressed by the zoning board.
She found about 10 to 15 cars parked on a grassy area near the softball field to pick students up. She did not observe any cars along King Street or Sycamore Lane.
Next, Harris said the zoning board will be submitting a list of questions about the project to the district, which will be answered in writing by the district and returned to the board.
After that occurs, Harris said the zoning board can vote on whether to permit the project to move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.