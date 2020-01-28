LEWISBURG — Kelly Elementary School Principal Chris Ruhl offered best regards to a staff member at the most recent Lewisburg Area School district board meeting.
Ruhl noted that Mary Ritter, office secretary, inspired an outreach which has secured 125 bicycle helmets. A $750 grant and other resources of Evangelical Community Hospital supported the program.
Ruhl said the idea grew from when Ritter bought a helmet for a young student who didn’t have one. Ritter was also concerned after a cycling accident injured a child who was not wearing a helmet.
Ruhl said school would identify the 125 recipients.
“We’d like to start with the students that are receiving free and reduced price lunches because their parents may not be able to provide them with one,” Ruhl said. “(Evangelical) is going to come in and measure the kids to make sure we order the right size helmet.”
Distribution should happen in May, Ruhl said, when the kids will be fitted. Talks about bicycle safety during the summer for all Kelly students would then happen in time for the summer break.
The retirement of Mark Temple, Lewisburg Area School District athletic director and social studies teacher, was accepted by the school board at their most recent meeting.
It will be effective on the last day of the 2019-20 school year, noted the revised personnel report approved without a dissenting vote.
The retirement of Diane Baker, Linntown Intermediate School reading specialist, was approved effective Tuesday, June 30. The retirement of Marsha Knoster, Kelly Elementary School was also accepted, effective on the last day of the current school year.
Directors also approved substitute teachers including Tricia Sullivan, certified for Kindergarten through sixth grade, Susan Anan, certified Pre-K through fourth grade, and Cynthoa DeGroat-Durham, certified Pre-K through grade 12 in French and Spanish.
Julia Hoffman, Paula Dungan, Carolyn Cyhan and Corey Lehman were certified CSIU guest teachers.
Dakota Gessner, high school social studies, will be offered tenure and a professional contract.
Sarah Roupp was approved as a middle school certified instructional aide, effective Thursdeay, Feb. 13 at $11.20 per hour.
Extra compensatory positions and salaries approved included Michael Farronato, assistant boys track coach ($4,250), John Field and Jason Walter, assistant high school softball coaches ($1,341 apiece), Donald Leitzel, baseball head coach ($5,460) and Ali Stiebe, assistant girls lacrosse coach ($2,904).
Lindsey Hawksworth was approved as junior high field hockey head coach ($2,271), along with Nicholas Ferguson junior high boys soccer head coach ($2,492) and Chad Thomas, junior high assistant coach boys soccer ($2,021).
Terence Gerlinski was approved as junior hihg girls soccer head coach ($4,500) as well as Kayln Watts, junior high fisl assitant soccer coach ($2,242), Christoper Bailey and Eric Martin, assistant boys lacrosse coaches ($1,230.50 apiece).
