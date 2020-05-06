LEWISBURG — People keeping track of the number of deaths statewide attributed to coronavirus may soon see some discrepancies.
Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo said it depended on the source of the information. Adamo said the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association planned to put out coroner's numbers which may be different from state Department of Health (DOH) numbers of COVID-19 deaths.
"Right now, I have two cases in the county I am aware of," he said. "The Department of Health said we had one case. The one that was in Snyder (County) actually passed away in our county."
Adamo assumed the DOH tally of a single death in Union County was the one he signed out on.
"But the way they do it, that might not be the case," he said. "It might be someone who died at Geisinger who has an address in Union County. Maybe mine hasn't been reported yet."
It was difficult to know for sure, Adamo added, because DOH figures were based on the resident's address, not where they die.
"I think you are going to see revisions constantly until something is worked out," he said. "Or that just may be the way it is."
Living with two sets of data points was a possibility, Adamo said. It was a situation comparable to the way drug deaths are reported.
The Coroner's Association was working on their own database for deaths by overdoses, suicides and other causes. Adamo said requests for such information was common and a central location for such information would be more efficient.
