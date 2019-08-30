Greyhound adoption events
BLOOMSBURG — A schedule of upcoming Retired Racing Greyhound adoption events has been announced.
The schedule of adoption events includes:
• Monica’s Hearts Annual Fall Fling, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, American Legion Field, Campbell, N.Y.
• Tractor Supply Co., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Tractor Supply Co, 1399 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg.
• Anthracite Animal Clinic, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at 640 High Road, Ashland.
• Milton Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Broadway and Bound Avenue, Milton.
• PETCO, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, South Lycoming Mall Road, Muncy.
• PETCO, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 80 Plaza Drive, Bloomsburg.
For more information, call Linda at 570-644-2358 or lrbgreys@pdt.net.
Mostly Mutts events
SUNBURY — Volunteers from Mostly Mutts, Sunbury, will share information about the no-kill shelter, explain the adoption process and introduce dogs available for adoption at upcoming “meet and greet” events and area fall festivals.
“Meet and greets” will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at PetValu, Plaza 15 Shopping Center, Lewisburg, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at PetSmart, Monroe Marketplace, Selinsgrove.
Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co., Selinsgrove, also will host a Mostly Mutts “meet and greet” event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. In conjunction with the “meet and greet,” Marzoni’s will donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to the shelter.
For an eligible donation to the shelter, diners must present either a community night card, available free from Mostly Mutts volunteers, or a copy of the flyer, available for download at mostlymuttsonline.com, when placing their Marzoni’s food order.
Mostly Mutts volunteers and dogs available for adoption also will participate in these fall festivals:
• Sunbury Animal Hospital Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
• Milton Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
• Selinsgrove Market Street Festival, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
For more information on Mostly Mutts and upcoming events, visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com or call 570-988-6483.
Harvest Festival events listed
MILTON — The 43rd Milton Harvest Festival will be held Sept. 14-21. “Harvesting a Community of Helpers” is the theme for the festival.
The schedule of events includes:
• Friday, Sept. 13: Tomato Bowl, Milton Black Panthers vs. Lewisburg Green Dragons, 6:30 p.m. pre-game ceremonies, 7 p.m. kickoff at the Milton Area High School’s Alumni Stadium, 700 Mahoning St., Milton; and Teen Dance, 7 to 9 p.m., Milton Middle School cafeteria. For students in grades six through eight.
• Saturday, Sept. 14: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 28-mile bike race, registration from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., race starts at 9:30, Filbert Street; pet parade, registration from 9 to 9:30 a.m., judging from 9:30 to 10, M&T Bank, Elm Street; Milton Area High School Band Concert in the Park, 11 a.m., Lincoln Park; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton; Princess Pageant, 7:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
• Sunday, Sept. 15: Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant, 3 p.m., Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton; Milton Area Community Band Harvest Festival Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
• Monday, Sept. 16: Scarecrow Patch, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., next to the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St.
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Pumpkin Roll, 5 to 7 p.m., Academy Avenue and Upper Market Street.
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Block Party, 6 to 9 p.m., Bound Avenue. Featuring a spaghetti eating contest at 7.
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Harvest Pops Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St.
• Saturday, Sept. 21: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, registration from 7:30 to 9 a.m., race starts at 8:30, Filbert Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton; parade, 1 p.m., Front Street.
• Sunday, Sept. 22: Men in Harmony concert, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St.
Puzzle swap
MIFFLINBURG — A puzzle swap will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Calvary Baptist Church of Mifflinburg, 332 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
Those attending should bring a complete puzzle to exchange for a different one.
For more information, call 570-966-1883 or 570-966-2971.
Lasagna dinner
NEW COLUMBIA — A lasagna dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the St. John’s United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 906 Old Route 15, New Columbia.
The dinner will include cole slaw, bread, a dessert and beverage. Take-outs will be available.
The cost will be $10, or $5 for children 10 and under.
To reserve tickets, call 570-412-5127 or email stjohnsucc@ymail.com.
