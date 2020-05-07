Registration open for SU summer courses
SELINSGROVE — Registration is open for nearly 50 online summer courses at Susquehanna University.
Available for students in high school or from another higher education institution, courses vary from two to four credits in business, the arts, the humanities and the natural and social sciences.
Samya Zain, associate professor and head of the Department of Physics, offers several online physics courses that mimic in-person classes almost perfectly, Zain said, by providing students with take-home lab kits or with computer programs to analyze video labs. Other labs require students to work with everyday items like balls, water or mirrors.
“My online classes use labs identical to those being used in the in-person classes at Susquehanna,” Zain said. “Even though it is time-intensive to make these lab kits every-year, it is something that students need to experience physics in the real world.”
Offered specifically as an online summer master’s course, Current and Emerging Education Technology provides an overview of education technology and the support to integrate it — whether in an online, blended or face-to-face delivery model next fall.
Sessions run seven and 14 weeks, with three sessions beginning May 18, June 15 and July 6.
