MILTON — Pointing to a spike in demand for its projects, the Conagra Brands Milton plant manager said the facility will be producing food products seven days per week through Easter.
Plant Manger Steve Smith on Wednesday provided a summary of Conagra’s third-fiscal quarter results. In providing it, he noted that the Milton plant is currently operating seven days per week through Easter.
The report said Conagra recorded an increase in sales in March “as demand for its food surged during the corona virus pandemic.”
“The spike in demand was so sudden and so extreme just before the middle of March,” Conagra CEO Sean Connolly said in the report. “The priority right now is producing the maximum amount of food that we could possibly produce.”
The reported also noted that Connolly on March 31 told CNBC’s Jim Cramer that “Chef Boyardee is doing very well right now.”
He said the brand was “growing nicely before COVID” and continues to do very well.
Connolly also discussed with Cramer the impact of the pandemic, stating “we’re running flat out to keep our food coming and I’m incredibly proud of our team as they navigate these challenging times.”
In a video posted online of the interview, Connolly states there have been no disruptions’ at Conagra’s plants.
“That’s where our heroes are,” he said.
The report provided by Smith did note that Conagra’s earnings for the quarter fell to $204.4 million. Earlier in the year, earnings were $242 million.
Sales for the quarter dropped 5.6%, to $2.56 billion.
The report said Conagra “raised its financial expectations for 2020 on Tuesday as consumers swarm stores to pick shelves clean of food items and essentials due to the lockdowns imposed across the United States.”
According to a Tuesday Associated Press report, Conagra stock increased by $1.11, to $29.34 per share.
A press release issued March 27 on the Conagra Brands website said that at more than 50 company facilities across the United States, full-time employees will be receiving a $500 bonus in recognition of their efforts to make and deliver the products in the midst of the pandemic. Part-time employees will receive a $250 bonus.
“In our facilities, we continue to use our rigorous plant maintenance and sanitation process,” the release said. “We are supplementing those regular practices with additional cleaning in common areas.”
The release also notes that food scientists believe coronavirus cannot be spread through food production.
The Milton plant has a history of stepping up production in times of national need.
According to the website chefboyardee.com, the plant in 1942 operated 24 hours per day, seven days per week, to keep up with demands brought about due to World War II.
Hector Boiardi, a founder of the Milton plant now known as Conagra Brands, was awarded The Gold Star as a result of the the company’s efforts during the war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.