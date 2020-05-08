WILLIAMSPORT — “Reasonable” proposals were being floated for safe, non-traditional high school graduations.
So noted Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) in a telephone interview. He added that he has received calls about whether alternative graduation plans could be put in place this year from people who would like to see it happen.
“Some of the people have convinced me,” Yaw said. “They say it is really important for their kids and everything else and I have to agree with them.”
Yaw based his request for relief from a previous state advisement against graduations on the relatively low rate of new coronavirus infection in the area. It has been far below the state level of what is considered safe, 50 new cases per 100,000 of population.
Holding a graduation ceremony in a drive-in movie venue with graduates in cars has been a discussion topic among some. North Pocono High School recently announced its graduation would be Friday, June 12 at Pocono Raceway.
Yaw added that nursing homes remained an obstacle and worthy of more attention by COVID-19 professionals. He recalled that Dr. Rachel Levine, DOH secretary, noted how two-thirds of the coronavirus cases were in nursing homes over a week ago.
“If 65% of your problems are coming out of one area, it seems to me that’s where we should be focusing our response,” Yaw added. “Moreover, all those nursing homes are controlled by the Department of Health.”
A single case, he said, was at a nursing home in the western part of Lycoming County.
Yaw acknowledged the reported COVID-19 death of a person from Union County. But added that the death may have not occurred in Union County.
“The simple answer to all of this is to be focused on nursing homes,” Yaw said. “That is where I would focus my testing. Revise the testing that’s out there (and) test people going into nursing homes.”
Daily tests of people going into nursing homes was a possibility. He added that restaurants and other places were not where the problem started.
