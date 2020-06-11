LEWISBURG — Additional arrests could be on the horizon following a drive-by shooting over a week ago in East Buffalo Township.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost told commission members Wednesday evening that the investigation was ongoing but there was no need for concern.
Justin R. Calzada, 24, of Northumberland, was allegedly the driver of a Subaru Forester XT from which there was gunfire as it passed by 1704 W. Market St. Calzada was picked up the next day and was held on numerous felony allegations including five counts of aggravated assault and a related conspiracy allegation.
Daevon Boddon, 19, and Jaheem Lewis, 19, both of Lewisburg, were on the porch at that address and were treated and released for injuries sustained. Boddon allegedly fired back at the Forester as it proceeded west on West Market Street.
According to the criminal complaint filed against Calzada, seven .40 caliber shell casings were found on the porch. It also noted Calzada was reluctant to give up the name or names of the alleged shooter for fear of repercussions due to “snitching.”
Yost was asked at the monthly commission meeting about whether charges were pending against others involved.
“Not yet,” he said. “That’s why we are investigating.”
Meantime, the commission voted to maintain a requirement that officers remain clean-shaven following a request to allow goatee-style facial hair. Commissioner Char Gray of East Buffalo Township noted the illustrations used when the idea was proposed were “a little scraggly.”
Yost added that a clean-shaven image was more professional for officers and facial hair could interfere with use of items such as gas masks. Chairman Jack Malloy noted the difficulty of enforcing a policy where facial hair may need to be measured.
Jordi Comas, commissioner from Lewisburg, asked whether the pandemic stay-at-home orders will have an effect on department finances. Yost noted revenue from parking violations and social gathering permits was down, but overtime was also down.
