LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s Echocardiography service recently earned reaccreditation from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC). The accreditation is for both the h ospital and Selinsgrove Imaging Center, located at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Selinsgrove.
Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious conditions.
IAC accreditation is a “seal of approval” that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement.
Both the hospital and the Selinsgrove Imaging Center have been granted an additional three-year term of accreditation by the IAC. The hospital is reaccredited in the areas of adult transthoracic, the most common type of echocardiogram, which is a still or moving image of the internal parts of the heart using ultrasound, and for adult stress echocardiography. The Selinsgrove Imaging Center is accredited in the area of adult transthoracic.
Accreditation by IAC indicates that Evangelical and the Selinsgrove Imaging Center have undergone an intensive application and review process and have been found to be in compliance with the published standards. Comprised of a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enables both critical operational and technical components of the applicant facility to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.
