GLENSIDE — Two local students were among those to earn degrees from Arcadia University. An online commencement ceremony was held May 15.
Local graduates included:
• Claire Weisner, of Milton, earned a Bachelor of Arts in international studies.
• Jordan Miller, of Milton, earned a Bachelor of Arts in accounting.
