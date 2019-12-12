Budman recognized for service to Milton

MILTON — Jason Budman was recognized for his nearly two decades of service to Milton during Wednesday’s borough council meeting.
Budman, the council president who did not seek re-election, was presented with a plaque by Chuck Beck, the assistant borough manager.
Beck said the plaque was from elected borough officials and staff to recognize Budman for his 19 years of service as a council member.
Budman said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to spend more time with his family. He offered thanks to his family, as well as borough staff and elected officials, for the support offered to him over the years.
“I’ve learned a lot from this experience and I’m grateful,” Budman said. “I believe in this town and the people that serve to always do the right thing… I wish you all success.”
Budman will be replaced on council by Joe Moralez. Scott Farr, who was absent from Wednesday’s meeting, also did not seek re-election. He will be replaced on council by John Pfeil.
Since he retired as borough manager this year and has completed the bulk of the projects he was working on, Beck announced he will no longer be regularly attending council meetings.
Milton Fire Department Chief Joe Stump announced there will be changes within the department’s chief staff.
After 10 years serving as an officer with the department, Stump said he will be stepping down at the end of the year as an officer. He will remain active as a volunteer with the department.
Scott Derr, who has been serving as the assistant chief, will become the Milton Fire Department’s next chief on Jan. 1. The chief staff will also include Joe Lupo and Arthur Whitenight.
During his report to council, Stump thanked the multiple neighboring fire departments which responded to the Nov. 26 fire at Bethany United Methodist Church.
“We all worked together very well and did a heck of a job,” he said.
In November, Stump said his department logged 218 man hours responding to 25 calls for service.
Council ratified the borough’s 2020 $2.8 million budget, as presented at the Nov. 26 council meeting. The budget is similar to the 2019 budget and does not include a tax increase.
In other business, council approved the following appointments: Linnwood Hill, to a three-year term on the zoning hearing board; Bryan McCaffery, to a three-year term on the zoning hearing board; and Tom Aber, to a three-year term on the planning commission.
Council approved canceling a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 25. The next meeting will be a reorganizational session to be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
