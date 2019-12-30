Reading and Northern Railroad
PORT CLINTON — Effective Wednesday, Jim Cerulli will be joining the Reading and Northern Railroad team as vice president, coal marketing.
He joins: Bill Clark, senior vice president, coal marketing; Mike Sharadin, associate vice president, equipment; and the customer service staff who handle business under Vice President Customer Service Susan Ludwig.
Cerulli will take the lead on dealing with the coal shippers along the rail system. He will manage the coal service network, car supply for the shippers, relations with the shippers, and development of additional on-line coal facilities.
Clark will focus on growing the business with an emphasis on domestic steel mills. Clark will also take the lead on relations with other railroads, primarily Norfolk Southern.
Sharadin will be responsible for all rail car related issues on the railroad with an emphasis on making sure that the railroad’s extensive fleet of coal cars is kept in good operating condition and available for use by customers.
Clark had a long career in the transportation industry. He had significant business development experience working for regional railroads as well as more than 14 years at Norfolk Southern, working in its coal marketing and operations groups. He left Norfolk Southern to join PPL as director coal logistics.
Cerulli joined the company in 2015 in the Transportation Department as operations administrator. He was promoted to director of operations and most recently AVP operations planning. Prior to joining the company, Cerulli was a high school history teacher.
He graduated from Misericordia University. He lives near Scranton, PA with his wife, Shannon.
Sharadin joined the company in 1996. He graduated from Muhlenberg College with a degree in business administration. He and his wife Jennifer live in Pennsburg with their children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.