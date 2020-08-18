LEWISBURG — Inquiries into whether local United States Postal Service (USPS) services would change as the General Election approached were answered during the course of the day Tuesday.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy affirmed in the early afternoon that retail hours at local post offices would not change, mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes would remain in place. There would also be no closures of processing facilities and stand-by resources would be available effective Thursday, Oct. 1.
The statement released by DeJoy also noted that long-standing reforms were being suspended to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail." He called it the department's top priority through the date of the General Election.
Questions of postal operations were triggered by suspicions that massive numbers of mailed ballots would not be processed and received at election offices within time limits.
DeJoy previously acknowledged sustainability problems in the postal service based in part on decreases in mail volume and "a broken business model." His late-July report called for the USPS to improve efficiency and control overtime expenses.
The union representing USPS employees welcomed what it called a reversal on Tuesday. But Mark Dimondstein, American Postal Workers Union president, also predicted dire consequences for the USPS and asked for Congress to approve $25 billion for COVID-19 financial relief.
Initial requests for information to local postmasters were referred to USPS public information offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.