LEWISBURG — The Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter of Project Linus has had to cancel its Fall Make A Blanket Day due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Blankets are still being accepted for drop off from 9:30 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday and third Wednesday of each month at Faith Lutheran Church, Route 45 west of Lewisburg. Those dropping off blankets must wear face masks and follow social distancing.
Blankets may be left outside the door with the name of the makers and their address included.
The chapter anticipates that due to the pandemic and unemployment more children will be in need of a warm, comforting blanket this winter. Last year, the chapter delivered 1,945 blankets to the local six-county area.
Anyone in need of supplies to make blankets for the cause should stop by the church on drop-off days. Batting, backing and other fabric are available. Donations of yarn and fabric are also accepted.
Project Linus is a nationwide, all-volunteer non-profit organization that has delivered 8 million blankets to sick, hurting and traumatized children since it was organized in 1995.
The Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter delivers blankets to individuals in Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Lycoming, Columbia and Montour counties.
For more information, all Pat Warren at 570-966-3675.
