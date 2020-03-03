Phillip Haggenstaller, principal at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School, recently announced the recipients of the Kiwanis-sponsored ASPIRES awards for the month of February.
These awards are given to one student each month in grades 3-5. Chosen by the homeroom teachers, the qualifications are all part of the anti-bullying program and include such character traits as respect, kindness and acceptance of differences, among others. Each awardee will receive a special certificate and cash at the final school assembly in June. Honorees are listed below.
Kyron Erdley, a student in Lynn Fry’s homeroom, was chosen to represent third grade. He is the son of Meagan and Andrew Erdley, has two sisters and lives in Mifflinburg. Kyron’s favorite class is gym. Outside of school, he belongs to his church’s youth group and collects Star Wars memorabilia. Kyron has many possible career options and offers that he changes his mind often.
In fourth grade, Delilah Mull was selected from Amy Kressley’s homeroom. She is the daughter of Kasee Ewing of Mifflinburg. Delilah has two brothers and a sister and she is involved in the school chorus. She also participates in 4-H and is raising a goat. Delilah envisions becoming either a doctor or a veterinarian in her future.
A fifth-grader, Jacob Marshall is being recognized from Angela Fontana’s homeroom. Jacob is the son of Jodi and Justin Marshall and the family lives in Mifflinburg. He has a younger brother. Jacob’s favorite class is math and he plays trumpet in the school band. Jacob is involved in kung-fu and also the Clarity Program. He enjoys collecting and fixing old tools. Jacob is undecided what career path he might follow.
Kiwanis supports many other programs involving children both locally and beyond in trying to “improve the world one child and one community at a time.” The club, which meets at 6 p.m. Mondays at the Carriage Corner Restaurant, Mifflinburg, is open to men and women of all ages who are community-minded. More information is available by calling 570-966-0623.
