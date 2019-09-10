LEWISBURG — A pedestrian sustained critical injuries early Monday morning when he was struck by a truck along Route 15.
Audie Shiffer, 30, of Winfield was hit while walking along southbound Route 15 near Moore Avenue, East Buffalo Township. Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost said Shiffer was struck after apparently being too close to the path of the vehicle.
After the 5:16 a.m. call, Shiffer was taken by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital then flown to Geisinger Medical Center via Life Flight. He was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon.
Route 15 southbound was closed for an extended time Monday morning. Numerous police agencies assisted at the scene and there were separate detours for auto traffic and trucks through portions of Union County.
