LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The Loyalsock Township School District announced that it is responding to a probable case of COVID-19 from one high school student Tuesday afternoon and, with guidance from the Pa. Department of Health (DOH), Loyalsock's football players and coaches will begin a 10-day quarantine period.
This decision will cancel the Lancers' Friday night opening football game at Warrior Run. Under PIAA guidelines, this game will be marked as a "no contest" for the team if it is not played due to the coronavirus. However, it's possible for this game to be made up at a later date.
Since this is a developing story, it is unclear whether or not Warrior Run will find a replacement for Friday's home opener or reschedule it in the midst of its eight-game regular season. A social media post by Warrior Run confirmed the cancelation and said to stay tuned for details.
A statement made by Loyalsock superintendent Jerry McLaughlin said the DOH will continue to contact trace during an investigation. Family members and friends who may have been in contact who was in contact with a football player or staff member does not need to quarantine unless contacted by the DOH or are showing signs of the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.