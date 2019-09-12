LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost explained Wednesday how he came to estimate 25.1 Police Protection Units (PPU) for East Buffalo Township.
Yost told the BVRPD commissioners that the actual number of hours of service time for the next fiscal year depends on the decisions of the commission.
“I can only base things off of the staffing I will have on Jan. 1, 2020,” Yost said. “That could change if the commission votes to hire an additional officer or not hire an officer. That all plays into the (PPU) number that is available to calculate the cost of service to municipalities.”
A single PPU represents 10 hours of service per week for one year, or 520 hours per year.
Adding another officer, Yost noted, plays into the PPU number which is available to calculate the sorts of service available to the two municipalities.
“If you add an officer, they will definitely impact the budget with regards to salary and health care and other benefits,” Yost said. “It will be added then to the actual overall cost of operation of the department. It would add to the cost per PPU that was being purchased.”
Judy Wagner, commission member representing Lewisburg, said the borough’s request would remain the same, accounting for 48 percent of the department’s municipal revenue.
The topic was revived from the Monday East Buffalo Township supervisors meeting on a question by Jim Buck, a former supervisor. It was noted that the PPU request was made during an executive session.
