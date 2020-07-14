MILTON — The Milton YMCA was recently awarded a $7,000 grant from the PPL Foundation to support the Summer Food Services Program.
The Milton YMCA has been preparing and distributing meals to school age children since March 30. A waiver was granted to begin the program prior to the regularly scheduled summer launch due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Milton YMCA is currently distributing over 3,500 meals per week children at sites throughout Milton, Northumberland, Sunbury and Lewisburg.
“I would like to personally thank the PPL Foundation for their generous donation to the Milton YMCA," Ron Marshall, Milton YMCA executive director, said. "The funding received will be utilized to enhance our food programs. Our goal is to provide meals to every child possible in the surrounding communities,”

