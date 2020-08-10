MILTON — As the first day of school approaches, teachers typically spend some time bringing items into their classrooms in preparation for the new year. At the Milton Middle School, the opposite is occurring this year as teachers are removing some items from their classrooms.
Tina Doebler, a sixth-grade social studies teacher, said due to the coronavirus pandemic staff have been asked — for safety reasons — to remove as many items as possible from their rooms.
She has been spending some time placing items which would typically be shared between students — such as books — in boxes, with the hope they’ll be able to be used later in the year.
“Many of us have been trying to figure out what our classrooms will look like,” Doebler said. “It will definitely be challenging to create a welcoming environment when we are limited to what we can display and have in our classrooms. We will make the best of it because as educators, that’s what we do.”
Doebler noted that everything will not be barren in the school, as bulletin boards are allowed to be decorated in the hallways. She was recently spending time preparing one of the boards with photos of teachers wearing face masks.
As unique as the start of the new school year may be — with the wearing of face masks required in the classroom when teachers and students are not able to be 6-feet apart — Doebler is ready to get back to work in the school.
“I am super excited to see students,” she said. “That has been the hardest part for me during this pandemic. My students keep me motivated, make me laugh and are an overall joy to be around.”
While she’s excited to see the students, one part of being back in school under social distancing requirements will be a challenge for Doebler.
“I’m a hugger,” she said. “I could just be standing there and (some students) would give me a hug.”
That’s not permitted as individuals are not allowed to touch one another, in order to stay as safe as possible.
As a social studies teacher, Doebler will be able to incorporate the cornavirus pandemic into her lessons.
“Our social studies department has been having class meetings with our students for several years,” Doebler said. “Initially, they started to help students with situations like bullying. But many of us use them as a platform to discuss issues students face every day.”
As part of those discussions, she gives students the opportunity to talk about issues which are “weighing on them.”
“These are truly teachable moments,” Doebler said. “COVID-19 and other issues that are facing our world today will definitely be a part of the discussion. This will be something our students will remember the rest of their lives.”
She expects the pandemic will play a big part in an activity which she will have students complete at the start of the school year.
“Every year, I start out with a time capsule letter,” Doebler explained. “I have students write a letter to themselves. At the end of the year, they’re given the opportunity to open the letter.”
Each year, she notes how students have matured since the start of the year. She’s particularly interested to see what students may write about the pandemic to start the year.
The coronavirus pandemic will be integrated into lessons in other ways as well.
“As teachers, we teach more than just curriculum,” Doebler said. “With that being said, since I teach early America, I most definitely can relate the virus to early diseases that many natives faced when Europeans settled in the Americas.”
There will be some challenges to teaching this school year. Aside from having an assigned homeroom, Doebler said middle school teachers will likely be moving from classroom to classroom, with the students remaining seated in one room throughout the day.
She noted this is being done to reduce interaction among those in the building.
“My biggest challenge is going to be the way that I teach,” Doebler said. “I am a very hands-on type teacher. My kids are always doing group, partner, work, discussing with one another. I try to have them interact with one another as much as I can.”
As a self-described “out-of-the-box” teacher, Doebler said she’ll use those skills to adapt to a new way of teaching.
“You can’t control the situation, you might as well embrace it,” she said. “It’s all about safety. We’re happy (the students) are coming in.”
Doebler believes she is entering her 23rd year of teaching in the Milton Area School District.
“When you love your job, you don’t count the years,” she said. “I love this district.”
Through her years with the district, Doebler noted there have been other challenging starts to new school years.
Two years ago, the start of the school year was delayed to a mold outbreak in the district’s buildings. Doebler noted that many items which were in the classrooms had to be discarded, and teachers weren’t able to be part of that process.
However, she said a more challenging time occurred 10 years ago when the new school year started in the midst of a multi-million dollar middle school renovation project.
“When we renovated, we didn’t even have a floor,” she said. “We had concrete (floors on the first day of school).”
Just like when renovations were ongoing at the start of that school year, Doebler said educators will be able to adapt as the 2020-2021 school year gets underway.
She’s hopeful the pandemic will subside enough to allow some of the items which have been removed from the classrooms to start the year to return as the year progresses.
She’s hopeful the students will be allowed to help unpack some of the books and other items which have been placed in boxes for storage.
“That will allow them to take ownership of the classroom,” Doebler said.
