SHAMOKIN — Although its physical locations are closed, Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. (CSO) is open to serve the community.
Remote financial literacy services including basic budgeting, property owners and tenants and improving your credit score workshops are available.
CSO currently supplies food to 10 pantries in Northumberland County.
CSO is an emergency food pantry. Food pickup can be scheduled at 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin, office by calling CSO. For added locations throughout the county call 570-644-6575 ext. 126.
Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. is a regional, private non-profit, community-based, charitable organization dedicated to helping people make positive changes in their lives. CSO delivers Workforce Development services in the Central Region Workforce Investment Area and provides comprehensive Community Action initiatives to improve local families and communities.
CSO strives to address poverty at the local level and move individuals and families to self-sufficiency.
For more information, visit www.csocares.org and Facebook page. For help please call 570-644-6575 ext. 171.
