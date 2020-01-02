MILTON — Everyone was a winner during a special evening of bingo held Monday at the Milton Public Library.
Carlee Jarrett, a library staff member, said Monday’s Book Bingo was the second of its kind held for children at the library.
“We did (a Book Bingo) at the end of our Summer Reading Program,” she said. “It was such a huge success that we said ‘let’s do it midway through the (school) year.’”
Children who attended the free event played games of bingo, with the winners of each game receiving a free book. While the winners received the literary prizes, every child who attended received reading materials.
“At the end, everybody will be going home with free books,” Jarrett said, prior to the games beginning. “These are books that have been donated.”
Jarrett offered thanks to members of the Milton/Warrior Run Key Club who were volunteering their time to assist with the event. She said the teenagers regularly give of their time to help at the library.
“Any big event that we’ve had, they’ve helped,” she said.
Emma Miller, a member of the club, said she and fellow club members enjoy volunteering.
“I like getting involved in the community,” she said. “I like knowing that I’m helping others.”
Another event geared toward children and families is scheduled for Saturday at the library. Life-Sized Candy Land will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who attend will be able to play a life-like version of the the classic board game.
A Chinese New Year Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the library. The family oriented event will include crafts and door prizes.
On Feb. 1, Jarrett said the library will be observing Take Your Child to the Library Day.
“That’s a national event,” Jarrett said. “People are encouraged to go the the library and sign up for a library card.”
For more information on other events upcoming at the library, visit miltonpalibrary.org.
