LEWISBURG — Seven Mountains Audubon (SMA) recently announced its 2020-21 season would open online.
“Birds of Ecuador,” presented by Lori Shaffer, would begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 via Zoom. Stunning photographs and lively commentary could prove inspirational. Email "SMA" to info@sevenmountainsaudubon.org for a Zoom link. SMA membership is not required.
The SMA also announced its monthly bird walk would begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at Montour Preserve Educational Building, 374 Preserve Road, Danville.
