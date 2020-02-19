WATSONTOWN — Bautista Bonett, 55, of Watsontown, was charged with a felony count of failure to comply with registration requirements pertaining to Megan’s Law sex offender registry in Watsontown.
Bonett, who police said is a listed as a lifetime offender through the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Section, allegedly failed to report for his scheduled annual verification Jan. 4.
Listed as “non-compliant,” police took Bonett into custody Tuesday and committed him to Northumberland County Jail pending a preliminary arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.