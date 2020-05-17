Editor’s note: The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Columbia County, of Northumberland County, and of Montour County are sharing their expertise this growing season. If you have any questions or column topic suggestions, please email them to ColumbiaMG@psu.edu.
Phlox are perennials and native to many parts of the eastern and central United States. Low growing phlox work great as a ground cover, tall are great as a colorful backdrop in the garden, and medium varieties can fill in any gaps. They attract bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.
Phlox are hardy in Zones 4-8. Their height is one to five feet depending on the cultivar. Their bloom time is from late April through September. They do best in full sun, (about six hours) but can tolerate a bit of shade. They grow in moist, fertile, well-drained soil enriched with compost or other organic matter. They like slightly alkaline soil. An application of lime would help if your soil is acidic. If you don’t know the pH of your soil, do a soil test. Soil test kits can be purchased at your local extension office. Use a garden fork or tiller to prepare your garden bed. Loosen the soil to about 10-12 inches deep, then mix in a two- to four-inch layer of compost. Plants are sold bare-root or potted. Put them in the ground is spring after the danger of frost is past. Space 18 to 24 inches apart to ensure good air circulation. Thoroughly water, and apply a layer of mulch around the root zone to keep the roots cool and moist. To propagate, simply dig up in early spring or late summer and separate the clumps into sections with a sharp knife and replant immediately. To prevent overcrowding and improve the vigor of your plants divide every three to four years. Phlox don’t require pruning. Deadheading the spent flowers may extend the bloom period and prevent unwanted reseeding.
Some of the drawbacks of phlox are: They are liked by deer and rabbits, the seed they drop do not remain true to the color of the parent plant and they are susceptible to damage caused by powdery mildew — if you can, please buy plants that are powdery mildew resistant.
Powdery mildew is the number one enemy of garden phlox. It is a fungus that attacks the plant’s leaves and causes them to become shriveled and gray. This is particularly prevalent when it is humid during the hot, muggy days of summer. Plants growing in partial shade are also susceptible. Remove all infected parts of the plant and destroy them — do not put in your compost. Clean your tools with alcohol to prevent the spread of the disease. Spray infected plant with a fungicide. Be sure to read the label and go by the directions — the pollinators will thank you.
Another preventive measure is to improve air circulation by thinning the plant stems and providing adequate spacing. When thinning plants, remove all but four to five strong stems in early spring.
This problem can also be avoided by planting mildew-resistant cultivars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.