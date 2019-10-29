WR approves design development of 3-story building

TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District’s plans to construct a new elementary school took another step forward during Monday’s school board meeting.
Following a presentation by Michael Bell, of Breslin Architects, the board approved the proposed schematic design of and moving forward with the design development phase of a three-story elementary school to be built on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex.
Bell said the building is currently proposed at 98,650 square feet and is expected to cost between $35.1 and $38.6 million.
Over the last month, Bell said he’s been working with district administration and staff to refine the building’s floor plans.
The plans call for the building to be constructed where the softball fields are currently located. The first floor will feature kindergarten classrooms, an administrative suite, library, special education spaces and a gym which can be divided to also serve as the cafeteria.
Second floor is proposed to include classrooms for students in grades one through three, along with learning support, STEM and art rooms.
The third floor is proposed to contain classrooms for students in grades four through six.
During the design development phase, Bell said detailed room layouts will be finalized, along with decisions on the building’s HVAC system, exterior design and building materials. Land development work will also begin.
Bell expects the design development phase to be completed by February. It was previously noted that construction of the new building could occur between March 2021 and July 2022.
Bell said the building will be able to accommodate up to 900 students. Over the last two weeks, he said the proposed size of the building has increased by 4,250 square feet.
“Whenever we have added square footage to enhance the educational programs, we have been very careful about it,” Bell said. “This is still a very efficient building.”
The building’s square footage could still change.
“Whenever we think we can save a little square footage, we will look to do that,” Bell said.
Michael Freeborn, president of the Warrior Run Education Association, said he was pleased with Bell’s presentation during Monday’s meeting.
In addition to approving moving forward with the design development of the new elementary school building, the board also approved contracting Advantage Engineering, of the Lehigh Valley, to conduct a geotechnical study of the property, at a cost of $14,495.
Bell said the study is necessary in order to determine the basic soil condition of the proposed location for the new elementary school.
In other business, the board approved:
• Hiring Tabatha Raup, autism paraprofessional, $10.50 per hour.
• Alissa Wolfe, to serve as Class of 2023 advisor, $200 stipend.
• The following athletic positions: Jeremy Betz, head varsity wrestling, $5,090 for the first year, $5,225 for the second year of the contract; Derrick Zechman, assistant varsity wrestling coach, $3,375; Robert Koch, head junior high wrestling coach, $2,865; and Robert Cross, assistant junior high wrestling coach, $2,340.
• The following field trips: High school concert band to visit Williamsburg, Va., April 2-5; Outdoor Club to visit Killington Ski Resort in Vermont Feb. 28 through March 1.
Kaihley Hoban, a first-grade student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month and led the Pledge of Allegiance at Monday’s meeting.
Board member Charles Axtman was absent from the meeting. The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting to discuss legal matters.
