MONTGOMERY — Montgomery Elementary School has announced its distinguished honor roll and honor roll for the fourth marking period.
To be named to the distinguished honor roll, students must score advanced in four subject areas and proficient in the rest with no more than three missed homework assignments.
To be named to the honor roll, students must score proficient in all subject areas and miss no more than three homework assignments.
Students named to the distinguished honor roll are:
Grade 3:
Aurora Buss
Hailey Campbell
Hayden Denton
Brooklyn Dietrich
Carter Finck
Amelia Frost
Madison Hamm
Avery Heasley
Joseph Kroft
Miranda Staggert
Raegan Troxell
Santino Williams
Grade 4:
Grace Childs
Kira Follmer
Gage Furman
Jenna Houseknecht
Ian Marquette
Emily Miller
Brady O'Rourke
Olivia Raup
Madison Price
Grade 5:
Aubrey Barto
Shianne Buck
Brody Denton
Madelyn Dieffenderfer
Isabella Goliash
Glayne Gozum
Cash Hill
Ethan Hugar
Conor Irwin
Connor Jarrett
Amelia Shrimp
Curtis Preitz
Zoey Sargent
Briella Walk
Paige Winters
Grade 6:
Cali BZarnes
Parker Bennett
Lily Burchell
Abram Childs
Camden Dalrymple
Emily Dieffenderfer
Julius Flick
Jocelyn Moser
Madigan Segraves
Ethan Tupper
Rylee Wilson
Honor roll:
Grade 3:
Brik Bonilla
MiKayla Brown
Madison Buck
Julianna Cole
Carsten Diehl
Lilly Foreman
Gionni Garman
Alexandria Herb
Taylor Medina
Mysti Miller
Isabella Stamile
Bradley Stetts
Grade 4:
Gabriel Adams
Chase Bennett
Molly Bierly
Jonathan Bryson
Isabella Clinard
Addison Grimm
Aleaha Grimm
Daniel Moon
Michael Montefusco
Avelyn Moore
Brielle Mowery
Reagan Segraves
Aiden Weisenberger
Chase Waring
Jackson Wilver
Hunter Young
Grade 5:
Parker Bennett
Leah Farley
McKenna Hakes
Aubrey Hetner
Logan Joy
Kim Huynh
Lauren Kibler
Aidan Leonard
Owen Leonard
Victor Ottman
Anali Pick
Aiden Pysher
Cooper Roman
Margot Schreiber
Dylan Sherman
Arianna Snyder
Maddison Thomas
Tanner Wagner
Cameron Woltz
Grade 6:
Raiden Ashe
Emily Bucio
Olivia Carey
Idalia Castro-Garcia
Alyssa Edkin
Justin Figard
Blake Fry
Layne Gingery
Amya Grimm
Porter Hall
Ava Hartman
Arnold Kroft
Zachary Markle
Madisyn Miller
Caleb Parkyn
Kaidance Ramer
D'Angelo Reid
John Shrimp
Landon Stetts
Jonah Stroller
Benjamin Whitmoyer
Cameron Wilver
