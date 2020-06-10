MONTGOMERY — Montgomery Elementary School has announced its distinguished honor roll and honor roll for the fourth marking period.

To be named to the distinguished honor roll, students must score advanced in four subject areas and proficient in the rest with no more than three missed homework assignments.

To be named to the honor roll, students must score proficient in all subject areas and miss no more than three homework assignments.

Students named to the distinguished honor roll are:

Grade 3:

Aurora Buss

Hailey Campbell

Hayden Denton

Brooklyn Dietrich

Carter Finck

Amelia Frost

Madison Hamm

Avery Heasley

Joseph Kroft

Miranda Staggert

Raegan Troxell

Santino Williams

Grade 4:

Grace Childs

Kira Follmer

Gage Furman

Jenna Houseknecht

Ian Marquette

Emily Miller

Brady O'Rourke

Olivia Raup

Madison Price

Grade 5:

Aubrey Barto

Shianne Buck

Brody Denton

Madelyn Dieffenderfer

Isabella Goliash

Glayne Gozum

Cash Hill

Ethan Hugar

Conor Irwin

Connor Jarrett

Amelia Shrimp

Curtis Preitz

Zoey Sargent

Briella Walk

Paige Winters

Grade 6:

Cali BZarnes

Parker Bennett

Lily Burchell

Abram Childs

Camden Dalrymple

Emily Dieffenderfer

Julius Flick

Jocelyn Moser

Madigan Segraves

Ethan Tupper

Rylee Wilson

Honor roll:

Grade 3:

Brik Bonilla

MiKayla Brown

Madison Buck

Julianna Cole

Carsten Diehl

Lilly Foreman

Gionni Garman

Alexandria Herb

Taylor Medina

Mysti Miller

Isabella Stamile

Bradley Stetts

Grade 4:

Gabriel Adams

Chase Bennett

Molly Bierly

Jonathan Bryson

Isabella Clinard

Addison Grimm

Aleaha Grimm

Daniel Moon

Michael Montefusco

Avelyn Moore

Brielle Mowery

Reagan Segraves

Aiden Weisenberger

Chase Waring

Jackson Wilver

Hunter Young

Grade 5:

Parker Bennett

Leah Farley

McKenna Hakes

Aubrey Hetner

Logan Joy

Kim Huynh

Lauren Kibler

Aidan Leonard

Owen Leonard

Victor Ottman

Anali Pick

Aiden Pysher

Cooper Roman

Margot Schreiber

Dylan Sherman

Arianna Snyder

Maddison Thomas

Tanner Wagner

Cameron Woltz

Grade 6:

Raiden Ashe

Emily Bucio

Olivia Carey

Idalia Castro-Garcia

Alyssa Edkin

Justin Figard

Blake Fry

Layne Gingery

Amya Grimm

Porter Hall

Ava Hartman

Arnold Kroft

Zachary Markle

Madisyn Miller

Caleb Parkyn

Kaidance Ramer

D'Angelo Reid

John Shrimp

Landon Stetts

Jonah Stroller

Benjamin Whitmoyer

Cameron Wilver

