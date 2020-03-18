Huckaby missing wrestling championships

LEWISBURG — Had the coronavirus pandemic not struck, a longtime writer and wrestling enthusiast would be in Minneapolis, Minn., today enjoying his 48th edition of the NCAA National Wrestling Championships.
John Huckaby, of the Lewisburg area, retired in 2001 as a managing editor of The Standard-Journal. He worked for decades as a news and sports reporter.
He and his wife, Barb, were to be traveling this week with the Penn State Wrestling Club to the championships in Minnesota. The event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"This was the first year the NCAA championships would've been held at a football stadium," Huckaby said. "They were expecting crowds of 40,000."
A longtime wrestling fan, he has been traveling for decades to various locations across the country to attend the annual championships, either as a reporter or fan.
Huckaby attended his first championships in 1968, at Penn State University.
"I missed a couple after that," he said, adding that he next attended a championship event in 1972, at the University of Maryland.
Although he understands the precautions that have been put in place, Huckaby is disappointed to not be at the championships this week.
"It was disappointing, but not unexpected when they started closing things," he said. "At first, they were going to do it without fans."
Huckaby said the cancellation is unfortunate for senior students who won't have another opportunity to compete in a national championship event.
Being the first year the championships were to have been held at a football stadium — U.S. Bank Stadium — Huckaby said a lot of enthusiasm was building around the event.
Ten-thousands fans from Iowa, which is a wrestling hotbed, were expected to attend.
"The ticket demand was getting so great," Huckaby said. "They wanted to put more casual fans in the stands."
Huckaby said the cost of his tickets for the event will be refunded. He's not among a chorus of sports fans disappointed there are currently no sporting events being held due to the pandemic.
"It hasn't been that catastrophic for me," he said. "There's too much sports on TV.
"I'm not a big basketball fan, but if Bucknell's on TV, Penn State's on TV, I'll watch it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.