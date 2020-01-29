LEWISBURG — The Foster Grandparent Program of Central PA recently participated in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
The MLK Day of Service is led by the Corporation for National and Community Service, a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs and leads the nation’s volunteer efforts.
The MLK Day of Service encourages all Americans to improve communities through volunteer service. Every year, the Foster Grandparent Program of Central PA chooses a local organization that supports Susquehanna Valley children to be the recipient of its service donation. This year the Foster Grandparent Program of Central PA chose to collect school supplies, clothing, and books to benefit the students of Summit Early Learning Inc.
The Foster Grandparent Program of Central PA is for men and women 55 and older who enjoy working with children and are interested in giving back to the community. Foster Grandparents receive a tax-free stipend, help with transportation, and a daily meal. Volunteers help to create their weekly schedules to accommodate their lifestyles. The FGP invites interested applicants who live in or near Mifflin, Juniata, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, and Columbia counties to call the office for more information at 570-374-9196 or toll free at 866-374-9196. The Foster Grandparent Program of Central PA is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service and is sponsored locally by the Union/Snyder Agency on Aging Inc.
