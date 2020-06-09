TURBOTVILLE — Architects are estimating the construction of the Warrior Run School District’s new elementary building — expected to cost between $35.3 and $38.7 million — will be complete by the the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Michael Bell, of Breslin Ridyard Fadero Architects, provided an update during Tuesday’s school board committee session on how plans are progressing to build a new three-story elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex. Bell said the project is in the construction documents phase.
Several architectural renderings of the proposed building were displayed during the meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
As part of the project, Bell said Act 34 documents must be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) for review.
Those documents, Bell said, will include a booklet explaining the need for the project, construction options considered by the board and details of the selected project.
As part of the process, Bell said the board will have to conduct an Act 34 public hearing, which is proposed to be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 24, prior to the start of a 7 p.m. board meeting.
According to Bell, the project is scheduled to go out to bid Dec. 21, with construction to begin March 15.
The work is expected to be complete Aug. 15, 2022. With that completion date, it was noted during the meeting that the building will be ready to be used at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
It was also noted during the meeting the project was initially scheduled to be complete in mid-July 2022.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the completion date has been pushed back as the district is considering integrating a football stadium stormwater management project into the elementary construction project.
According to Hack, district engineering firm HRG is working to design the project around the stadium’s “existing conditions,” with the exception of the ticket booth and amenities on the visitor’s side of the stadium.
The board also discussed the possibility of extending the lease, by two years, of two modular classrooms which were placed at Turbotville Elementary School following the closure of the Watsontown Elementary School.
When the school was closed, all fourth-grade classrooms were moved to the middle school, with the kindergarten through third-grade classrooms all being located at Turbotville.
Hack said the initial lease was for three years, and expires at the end of June. He said ModSpace — the company the classrooms are being leased from — has been acquired WillScot.
Over the initial three years of the contract, Hack said the classrooms were leased for $750 per month. The new contract calls for the rooms to be leased for $900 per month.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer asked Solicitor Michael Wiley to research whether there is wording in the initial contract which would allow the district to continue leasing the rooms for $750 per month under the terms of the new contract.
Hack also reported to the board that on Friday the district received a template from the PDE outlining a comprehensive health and safety plan the district will have to develop prior to the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
Components of the plan, Hack said, must include an outline for sanitizing high-traffic areas after hours, and details on when masks will be required to be worn in the district’s buildings.
“It’s a quite complex plan that we are going to have to put together,” Hack said, adding that he hopes to have it ready for board approval at the July 27 meeting.
“One thing that we are hearing is we have a lot of kids that want to be back (in school),” he said. “We are hoping PIAA will allow some level of (sports practice) to be held soon.”
After holding Zoom meetings since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March, the board decided to open its meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. June 22 to the public. The meeting will also be held via Zoom for those who wish to participate remotely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.