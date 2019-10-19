MILTON — Although eight seniors may have played their last game for Milton at Alumni Field on Friday, they gave the hometown fans plenty to cheer about by putting together their best offensive performance of the season against South Williamsport.
The Black Panthers totaled four touchdowns on the evening — the most points scored, by far, in any single game this year — against the Mounties in the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
But it wasn’t enough.
Turnovers and poor special teams play kept Milton from breaking through in the win column once again this season, as South Williamsport spoiled the Black Panthers’ special night by taking a 49-27 victory.
“We did some things offensively tonight, and we certainly scored more points (in a game) we have all year so that was a positive for us,” said Milton coach Phil Davis.
And for the first time this season Milton (0-9) scored on its first possession of the game.
The Black Panthers put together a 15-play drive that lasted 7 minutes and 44 seconds, which culminated in Ethan Rowe’s five-yard touchdown run with 4:09 remaining to give the hosts a 7-0 lead.
“I think it was a great momentum boost for us. We had the ball for almost (8 minutes), so that was a big key for us,” said Davis. “We tried to keep South Williamsport off the field offensively, and to get that score was really good for us and it was a great feeling.”
It didn’t last long, however.
South Williamsport (5-4) then took its opening possession and marched right down the field in eight plays to tie the game at 7 on a 12-yard run by Luke Winner with just 13.2 seconds remaining in the opening period.
“To let them go down and capitalize right away – that hurt us a little bit,” said Milton’s coach. “South Williamsport is a big, physical football team. I thought we were physical with them, but they just made some more plays than we did.”
A 10-yard touchdown run by Lane Lusk on the Mounties’ next series early in the second quarter resulted in a 14-7 lead.
South Williamsport began pulling away from there, especially after the Mounties intercepted Rowe three times in the third quarter.
“The turnovers hurt us again tonight. That’s been our achilles heel all year long,” said Davis. “We forced more turnovers tonight (2) than we have all year, too, so that kind of evened out a little bit.”
The two picks resulted in two rushing touchdowns for Winner — good for 83 and 36 yards — to build South Williamsport’s lead to 28-7.
In the fourth quarter, the scoreboard really began lighting up as the Mounties began the period with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Landon Lorson to Austin Nash.
Milton then sandwiched two touchdown runs from Tyler Boyer (on carries of 19 and 5 yards) around a 77-yard kickoff return for a score by Winner to make the score 42-20.
“Special teams didn’t do us any favors either,” said Milton’s coach. “We had a blocked punt and a kickofff that they returned — and just some little things — but the turnovers really hurt us a lot.”
A 42-yard touchdown run by Zack Miller a few moments later extended the Mounties lead to 29 points, but the Black Panthers came back once again with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Rowe to Ashton Canelo that ended the scoring.
Rowe finished the night with 116 yards passing, plus Boyer totaled 91 yards on the ground to lead the Black Panthers. In addition, Canelo caught six passes for 65 yards.
“Rowe is still learning. He’s had some growing pains with that position at times, but I was very pleased with how he played. He ran the ball hard and he threw the ball well most of the time,” said Davis. “So, Ethan has a long ways to go, but he’s made some great strides.”
Next week Milton ends the regular season with a nonleague game at Shikellamy, and coach Davis is looking for his team to keep growing and moving in the right direction.
“I think (our mindset) has got to be nothing but positive. These kids should feel good about themselves. They played really hard and they gave everything they had. I mean, there’s some exhausted kids on our team right now because they left everything out on the field.
“I think if we take that mentality next week and prepare for a good Shikellamy team, I think we’ll be all right next week,” added Milton’s coach. “I just think we got to take the positives that we got from this game and just grow from that and continue to improve on that.”
South Williamsport 49, Milton 27
at Milton
So. Williamsport (5-4) 7 7 14 21 — 49Milton (0-9) 7 0 0 20 — 27Scoring summary
Milt-Ethan Rowe 5 run (Trace Witter kick), 4:09. SW-Luke Winner 12 run (Riley Hockman kick), :13.2.
Second quarter
SW-Lane Lusk 10 run (Hockman kick), 4:22.
Third quarter
SW-Winner 83 run (Hockman kick), 8:43. SW-Winner 36 run (Hockman kick), 2:45.
Fourth quarter
SW-Austin Nash 8 pass from Landon Lorson (Hockman kick), 11:54. Milt-Tyler Boyer 19 run (Witter kick), 10:27. SW-Winner 77 KO return (Hockman kick), 10:14. Milt-Boyer 5 run (kick failed), 6:57. SW-Zack Miller 42 run (Hockman kick), 5:45. Milt-Ashton Canelo 11 pass from Rowe (Witter kick), :15.2.
Team Statistics CM MILT
First downs 13 20 Rushes-yards 31-300 42-173 Pass att-comp-int. 4-15-1 9-20-3 Passing yards 42 116 Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0 Penalties-yards 12-150 7-51
IndividualsRushing: So. Williamsport: Winner, 16-206, 3TD; Lusk, 9-43, TD; Miller, 3-54, TD; Lorson, 3-(-3). Milton:
Boyer, 13-91, 2TD; Owen Keister, 14-42; Rowe, 11-23, TD; Ashton Canelo, 4-17.
Passing: So. Williamsport: Lorson, 4-15-1-42, TD. Milton:
Rowe, 9-20-3-116, TD.
Receiving: So. Williamsport: Nash, 3-38, TD; Lusk, 1-4. Milton: Canelo, 6-65, TD; Kenley Caputo, 1-33; Keister, 1-14; Xavier Minium, 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.