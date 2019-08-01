Special election for 85th House District

LEWISBURG — David Rowe, Republican nominee for State House, said he has been contacting 100 potential voters daily in advance of the 85th District special election.
Rowe said people he’s met going door-to-door hope the federal Tax Cut and Jobs Act could be replicated on the state level.
“As a representative my job should be to share their concerns,” Rowe said. “If there is something that is important to the people, it needs to be important to me. That is the role of the representative.”
Economic conditions and development were at the top of the list of topics of importance to many of the people he’s contacted. It was followed by the question of effective representation.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask me would (I) be a full-time representative? Will you be available to us full time?” Rowe observed. “The answer to that is absolutely yes.”
Rowe found that employment and jobs were tied for third on the list of things which matter to constituents.
“Especially given the Wood-Mode closure, jobs are something that are very near and dear to people’s hearts. It is very recent and not far from their minds,” Rowe said. “They’ve asked me a lot about my role as a business owner, as an employer and what can be done to stem the loss of jobs from the commonwealth.”
Rowe, owner of CrossFit, Lewisburg, hired an additional staff member to take over.
“I wanted to be able to be a full-time candidate for the people,” he added. “I thought it was the only right thing to do. That is why I resigned from the (East Buffalo Township) board of supervisors as well.”
Rowe said advancing the interests of the people of the district starts with being available to constituents. Being a full time legislator will allow that.
Meantime, Rowe said he has spent time getting to know existing members of the State House and Senate, especially from surrounding districts.
“Several of them have reached out, offered their assistance and let me know they are excited to work with me,” Rowe added. “Getting to know them, building that solid foundation there before even getting into Harrisburg, is something that will definitely be of great import when the legislature comes back into session.”
Though Rowe’s name was not included on a news release promoting an upcoming Candidates’ Night, Rowe said he has not yet been able to determine whether or not he could attend.
“The (League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area) has set a deadline to commit one way or the other,” Rowe said. “That deadline was weeks before the event itself. I was unable to commit either way by the time their self-imposed deadline came and went.”
Rowe noted his attendance at a previous meet-and-greet hosted by the LWVLA at Shade Mountain Winery and Vineyards, which he called “a fantastic event.”
Rowe and Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay, Democratic nominee, will be on the ballot for the Tuesday, Aug. 20 special election, called after the departure of Fred Keller, winner of a special election in May to represent the 12th Congressional District.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
