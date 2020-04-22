WATSONTOWN — The Borough of Watsontown has announced that the council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, April 27, will be held via phone.
Residents are welcome to participate in the meeting and can do so by calling 866-576-7975, and entering the guest ID 122437.
In addition, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the borough is postponing its spring cleanup, which was scheduled for April 27-28. A future date for the cleanup will be established when the pandemic is resolved.
