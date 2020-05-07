NEW COLUMBIA — Alternating lane closures will take place Monday through Thursday, May 14, along Interstate 80 westbound in Lewis, West Buffalo and White Deer Townships, Union County.
The closures will occur between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. between mile markers 194.5 and 199.1 as maintenance work is completed along the highway.
Motorists should be alert, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.
