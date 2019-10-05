Signed Mike Mussina baseball memorabilia highlights Mostly Mutts silent auction
LEWISBURG — Baseball fans can bid on caps and other memorabilia signed by former major league pitcher Mike Mussina at Mostly Mutts annual dinner and silent auction Saturday, Oct. 19, at Country Cupboard, Lewisburg.
The annual event is a major fundraiser for the no-kill shelter in Sunbury. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the Country Cupboard buffet served at 6 p.m. Dinner tickets, at $30 each, are available from Jen Hunsinger, orcapod9@ptd.net or 570-316-1956. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
For the first time this year, the silent auction is open to the public free of charge, no ticket required. Featured among the collectibles, merchandise and gift cards donated by area businesses and individuals are:
· Three caps, a bat, baseball and commemorative coin signed by Mussina, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year. Mussina, known as “Moose,” pitched for 18 seasons, playing from 1991 to 2008 with the Baltimore Orioles and 2001 to 2008 with the New York Yankees. The Montoursville native, selected five times for the All-Star Game, is a seven-time Gold Glove Award winner.
· Boating items, including a motor and a one-person kayak, donated by Robbins Marine, Milton.
· PowerRiders Purina MotorTycle, a battery-powered Purina Dog Food promotional item suitable for children ages 3 to 6.
· Weekend at Rough Cut Lodge in Gaines, Tioga County.
· Pet life jackets.
· Handmade quilts.
For more information on the annual dinner and silent auction and other Mostly Mutts events, visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com or call 570-988-6483.
‘Monarch Madness’ program
WILLIAMSPORT — ‘Monarch Madness’ will be the topic of a Children’s Workshop to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Katie Cassidy will conduct a free workshop to help youth learn about the journey of the Monarch butterfly, its lifecycle and eating habits.
Cassidy holds a forest biology degree and a master’s degree in agricultural extension education from Penn State University.
Pre-registration is suggested and can be completed by calling 570-326-3326 or by emailing lchsmuseum@verizon.net.
