LEWISBURG — The Black Lives Matter movement was born out of necessity.
“We just knew something had to change,” said Opal Tometi, a co-founder, in a talk Tuesday at Bucknell University.
Tometi recalled how the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in 2012 was among the earliest signs that action was needed. But there were other issues faced by minorities which also had to be addressed.
“There were housing issues, educational disparities, you name it,” Tometi told students. “We need to talk about it. And we can’t be polite and quiet anymore about it.”
Black Lives Matter emerged in 2013 upon the acquittal of Martin’s assailant with use of a social media hashtag (#BlackLivesMatter). The movement gained national recognition for street protests after the deaths of Michael Brown in Ferguson Mo., and Eric Garner in Staten Island, N.Y.
Both were African-American and died as a result of police action. Tometi’s message was to organize but not in isolation.
“I believe in organizing your community wherever you come from,” Tometi said after the talk. “But if you need partners or allies to also support your movement that is like a great thing.”
Tometi noted she counsels people who have sustained trauma after incidents like those which inspired the movement.
“There is counsel that is just going to be (being) along side you and you are dealing with what this actually means for your day-to-day life,” she said. “Part of what I do is just bear witness and be with people in those moments.”
Tometi counted the mom of Tamir Rice, who died at age 12 when shot by a Cleveland Police officer, among her friends. She said Rice’s mom had lofty goals but there were still issues going on in the press and what to do about the site where her son was killed.
Tometi, American-born of Nigerian parents, grew up in the Phoenix, Ariz. area during a time when the immigration issue was on the rise. She recalled being the only African-American in many of her school classes, though her parents maintained cultural traditions from Nigeria.
Historically black colleges and universities (HBCU), Tometi hoped, would continue to provide an important service to African-Americans even though some struggle to stay open.
“Especially in a society like the United States,” Tometi said. “I think we need spaces that are safe for black people, safe for black students to learn. There are unique archives that aren’t found anywhere else. It is just really important to have black students who have teachers who look like them.”
The appearance began with a recorded message which outlined the theme events during the week of the birthday of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “Time to Break the Silence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.